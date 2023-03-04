4 free-agent safeties the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which free-agent safeties could the Carolina Panthers potentially target if they hit the market in 2023?
There remains some fierce debate among Carolina Panthers fans about where Jeremy Chinn is best suited. The do-it-all defender has the physical attributes to thrive almost anywhere, but many anticipate a move closer to the line of scrimmage is coming under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
Chinn was a highly accomplished outside linebacker as a rookie before switching to the backend. If Evero wants to bring the best out of the former second-round pick in a contract year, it’s something he won’t hesitate to implement.
This obviously leaves Carolina short of reliable safety options. Especially if Evero wants to deploy plenty of nickel packages as part of his creative 3-4 base scheme during his first season with the Panthers.
With this in mind, here are four free-agent safeties the Panthers could potentially target in 2023.
Safety No. 1
Carolina Panthers could sign Julian Love
After coming of age for the New York Giants in 2022, the market for Julian Love would be robust if he hit the market. His production took a notable leap forward under Wink Martindale at just the right time, which should see a decent payday coming his way this spring.
Love racked up 124 tackles last season and looked assured in coverage. Much will depend on the money involved, but he seems like a decent scheme fit for the Carolina Panthers and someone that could fit into Ejiro Evero’s plans seamlessly.