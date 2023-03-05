Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Bringing sexy back edition
By Dean Jones
Which way could the Carolina Panthers go with their 2023 draft selections after a busy week of evaluations at the NFL Scouting Combine?
With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine now coming to a conclusion, the Carolina Panthers will have a broader lay of the land regarding potential targets and the options at their disposal. Interviews and assessments formed the key elements throughout the week, with the team also using this opportunity to discuss a potential switch for veteran free-agent Derek Carr.
This has come with a mixed reaction from the team’s fanbase, who want a long-term alternative via the draft. However, judging by the general consensus in Indianapolis, the Panthers might need to make a daring move up the pecking order to land their prospect of choice.
General manager Scott Fitterer and others have a monumental upcoming decision at football’s most important position. One that could shape the franchise’s future for good or bad in the coming years.
Using the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator, we took a look at how the Panthers might utilize their eight 2023 draft selections in our latest seven-round mock.
Round No. 1 (Trade)
Carolina Panthers trade up to No. 1 overall
This is not a time for half-measures. The time to act is now.
The Carolina Panthers cannot sit around and wait for things to unfold in front of them. Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud lit up the NFL Scouting Combine, which only heightens the sense of urgency in pursuit of landing a true franchise player under center.
If Carolina wants to guarantee they get their guy, trading for the No. 1 overall selection is the only way this scenario becomes reality. It won’t be cheap, but the reward could be significant as Scott Fitterer looks to put his sexy draft into action.