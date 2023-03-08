4 ambitious free-agent targets for the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Frank Clark
The Carolina Panthers cannot move forward with their current pass-rushing options. Brian Burns is the only player capable of putting up the numbers needed consistently, so strengthening this critical area of play is an absolute necessity before competitive action arrives.
This is recognized by those in power. Although it wouldn’t be a problem had the Panthers stumped up the cash to keep Haason Reddick around when there was clear interest from the player to stay – by his own admission.
There’s nothing anyone can do about that now. But being bold with their approach this offseason via free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft will go a long way to removing the laughable stigma that blighted the Panthers when Matt Rhule held absolute power.
Although both sides tried, Frank Clark‘s contract couldn’t be reworked and the Kansas City Chiefs released the veteran well before the legal tampering period. The production remains steady and when the stakes are highest, this is where the defensive end thrives – which is the sort of mentality Carolina needs on its new 3-4 defensive front next season.
Whether this would interest Clark at this stage of his career is anyone’s guess. The market could be robust with plenty of contending teams thrown in for good measure, which would probably suit him better than joining a project like the Panthers.
Still, if you don’t buy a ticket, you won’t win the lottery.