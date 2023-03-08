4 ambitious free-agent targets for the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Tremaine Edmunds
It’s been a long time since the Carolina Panthers had decent productivity at the middle linebacker position. Shaq Thompson performed well when installed onto the interior in 2022, but he could be a salary-cap casualty considering the $13.1 million in savings involved before the final year of his deal.
This will be the fourth offseason without Luke Kuechly and the Panthers still don’t have a viable answer. That’s why going after Tremaine Edmunds in free agency should be discussed if an extension doesn’t come from the Buffalo Bills.
Edmunds has been a sideline-to-sideline machine from the moment he stepped onto an NFL field. The one-time Virginia Tech standout has gone over 100 tackles in each of his first five seasons, which is exactly what the Panthers need to take this defense to the next level under Ejiro Evero’s guidance.
There has also been some encouraging growth from Edmunds in terms of coverage capabilities. So providing the money is not extortionate, this is an ambitious move well worth contemplating from Carolina’s perspective.
Lamar Jackson is hogging the headlines right now. But the Panthers must remain focused on improving all necessary areas and Edmunds would certainly solidify one problem position.