4 difficult decisions awaiting the Carolina Panthers in 2023
What difficult decisions await the Carolina Panthers ahead of what’s sure to be another rollercoaster offseason ahead of the 2023 campaign?
Moves are already being made around the league and the Carolina Panthers have some work ahead before the legal tampering period that precedes free agency begins next week. And for the first time, general manager Scott Fitterer is on the hot seat.
The front office figure took a back seat while Matt Rhule held absolute power. He’s no longer around, so team owner David Tepper is placing a significant amount of confidence in Fitterer to mold a roster capable of challenging for honors next season and beyond.
Tepper’s done his part by giving Frank Reich a blank checkbook for his all-star coaching staff. Unfortunately, the NFL operates under a hard salary cap and the Panthers are currently $1.5 million over it according to Spotrac.
It’ll be an interesting few days that’s for sure. With this in mind, here are four difficult decisions facing the Panthers in 2023.
Difficult Decision No. 1
Carolina Panthers must make a decision on Jeremy Chinn
There’s been plenty of talk about where Jeremy Chinn is best suited.
It would be surprising if new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero didn’t maximize his outstanding athletic attributes closer to the line of scrimmage. Still, the Carolina Panthers are dangerously short of reliable options throughout their secondary unless some impressive reinforcements arrive this offseason.
This will be for the coaching staff to figure out. From Scott Fitterer’s point of view, he must decide whether or not to extend Chinn this offseason or run the risk of paying a lot more if he thrives under Evero in a contract year.