4 difficult decisions awaiting the Carolina Panthers in 2023

Dean Jones
(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports) Scott Fitterer
(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports) Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers must make a decision on Shaq Thompson

Perhaps the most difficult decision in terms of contracts facing the Carolina Panthers this offseason is with Shaq Thompson. The productive linebacker remains a key part of the team’s plans and his leadership is unquestioned, but there are also some significant financial ramifications to factor into the equation.

Thompson’s current salary-cap number stands at $24.46 million. Even for the elite linebackers operating around the league, it’s a lot.

This has to come down in some capacity. Whether that’s through a short-term, backloaded extension remains to be seen, but the Panthers also have the option of releasing or trading Thompson to save themselves $13.1 million against their cap in 2023.

While this would leave a gaping hole on and off the field, it’s a definite possibility. One that provides the Panthers with financial flexibility at a time when they are paying more than $28 million in dead cap money to Christian McCaffrey and Chosen Anderson.

Finding a talented linebacker via the college ranks is cheaper and has more long-term upside. But if the Panthers want to hit the ground running under Frank Reich, the head coach needs experienced figures to further galvanize a talented young group.

It’s a difficult one that could go either way. But this is why general manager Scott Fitterer gets paid the big bucks.

