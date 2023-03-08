4 difficult decisions awaiting the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Carolina Panthers must make a decision on Shaq Thompson
Perhaps the most difficult decision in terms of contracts facing the Carolina Panthers this offseason is with Shaq Thompson. The productive linebacker remains a key part of the team’s plans and his leadership is unquestioned, but there are also some significant financial ramifications to factor into the equation.
Thompson’s current salary-cap number stands at $24.46 million. Even for the elite linebackers operating around the league, it’s a lot.
This has to come down in some capacity. Whether that’s through a short-term, backloaded extension remains to be seen, but the Panthers also have the option of releasing or trading Thompson to save themselves $13.1 million against their cap in 2023.
While this would leave a gaping hole on and off the field, it’s a definite possibility. One that provides the Panthers with financial flexibility at a time when they are paying more than $28 million in dead cap money to Christian McCaffrey and Chosen Anderson.
Finding a talented linebacker via the college ranks is cheaper and has more long-term upside. But if the Panthers want to hit the ground running under Frank Reich, the head coach needs experienced figures to further galvanize a talented young group.
It’s a difficult one that could go either way. But this is why general manager Scott Fitterer gets paid the big bucks.