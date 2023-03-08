4 difficult decisions awaiting the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Carolina Panthers have a difficult decision with D’Onta Foreman
While all signs point to the Carolina Panthers working something out with D’Onta Foreman, the deal must be right. One doesn’t have to look far around the league to see the dangers that come from paying running backs, which the franchise is finding out to their cost thanks to a whopping $18.35 million dead-cap figure for Christian McCaffrey after his trade to the San Francisco 49ers.
Foreman is worthy of a new deal after catching the eye with increased responsibilities in 2022. That’s not up for discussion.
The powerful back proved more than capable of shouldering the load and his one-two punch alongside Chuba Hubbard was something Steve Wilks leaned on heavily during Carolina’s resurgence. But general manager Scott Fitterer would be wise to form a contingency plan or two in the event an agreement cannot be reached.
Foreman could have a decent market if he’s allowed to test the market. This will add extra dollars to his demands, but the Panthers aren’t exactly flush with cash right now and if they feel like it’s too much, going in a different direction cannot be ruled out.
The likes of Frank Reich, Duce Staley, and Fitterer himself indicated their desire for Foreman to return. These sentiments were echoed by the player during his exit interview with the media, so it would be disappointing to see him sign elsewhere.
However, the NFL is a business. Fans must always remember that above all else.