4 difficult decisions awaiting the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Carolina Panthers QB plans
The coaching staff is in place and the roster looks good aside from a few holes. That makes it imperative for the Carolina Panthers to get their next move right at the quarterback position.
A series of disastrous decisions during the Matt Rhule era ended the coach’s tenure way before his contract was due to conclude. But there are enough sound football minds in the building right now to ensure similar errors won’t happen.
Frank Reich and Josh McCown are former quarterbacks themselves with bags of experience. Dan Morgan and Scott Fitterer are renowned talent evaluators, but the stakes couldn’t be much higher with only Matt Corral and Jacob Eason currently under contract.
The Panthers are reportedly out of the Lamar Jackson sweepstakes, so going down the draft route is almost guaranteed. Even if this will likely see them sacrifice a significant amount of capital to move up and get their guy.
Adding a veteran bridge option is something else that will likely occur in free agency. Whether that’s by extending Sam Darnold or going with another available signal-caller is the big question.
There’s rarely a general consensus on what coaches and front-office personnel want. What’s vital for the Panthers is striking with conviction to avoid someone beating them to the punch.
Anything else will cause severe ramifications. And there’s just no telling what Fitterer’s future will look like if he fumbles the bag on this one.