7 free-agent interior offensive linemen the Panthers could sign in 2023
Which free-agent interior offensive linemen could the Carolina Panthers target as Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen recover from injuries?
For the better part of, well, forever, the Carolina Panthers offensive line seemed to be a glaring problem area when one would evaluate the team’s strengths and weaknesses. That’s not the case at all right now. The hog mollies greatly exceeded expectations in 2022 and they have every reason to continue that progress next time around.
With a balanced combination of youth and veteran experience, and under the tutelage of star offensive line coach James Campen, this frontline can hold its own in both the run and the pass protection game.
Ikem Ekwonu certainly had his rookie moments and adjustment period in his introductory season. However, those were fleeting and the promising Charlotte native displayed his entire bag of skills as the season went on, giving the front office and fans plenty of reason to feel secure in the left tackle position moving forward.
Free agent additions Bradley Bozeman and Austin Corbett were instrumental to the unit’s newfound success. Brady Christensen slid inside to occupy the guard position next to Ekwonu and the second-year BYU product did an adequate job, as well.
Taylor Moton has been the one constant for the Panthers line in the last handful of seasons and he reminded everyone why, despite not having his personal best season. The former second-round pick is a stabilizing anchor on the right side of the line and adds great veteran leadership.
Both Corbett and Christensen suffered significant leg injuries at the tail end of the season. Bozeman is also an unrestricted free agent after his one-year contract, so exploring possible free-agent options to bolster the depth of the offensive line, and possibly even provide some quality starts should either player miss some time in 2023, is essential.
With this in mind, here are seven interior offensive linemen the Panthers should consider.