7 free-agent interior offensive linemen the Panthers could sign in 2023
Carolina Panthers must re-sign Bradley Bozeman
This is the top priority. Scott Fitterer and David Tepper absolutely must keep Bradley Bozeman in a Carolina Panthers uniform.
A sixth-round pick in 2018, the former Alabama team captain was a key piece in the Baltimore Ravens’ power run game as soon as he joined. When he became a Panther in 2022, the thought was that he’d immediately be the starting option and prove he deserves more than a one-year contract.
While Bozeman didn’t begin the season as the No. 1, thanks in most part to who began the season as head coach, he took the opportunity after Pat Elflein’s injury and ran away with it. In 12 games, he allowed two sacks.
That’s notable because Bozeman has always been a more prolific run blocker, grading out as the 13th-best run-blocking center according to Pro Football Focus. But he proved he can hold his own in pass protection as well.
At just 28 years old with an imposing 6-foot-5 and 325-pound stature, Bozeman should continue to improve working with James Campen. Continuity is key for offensive line play, especially if the Panthers are wanting to bring in a new quarterback as expected.
Bozeman and his family have been heavily involved in the Carolina community with their foundation, which has a heavy focus on at-risk youth and combatting childhood bullying. They also welcomed their first child here and expressed their desire to stay.
That sentiment is reciprocated by fans and the front office has also been vocal about the team’s desire to bring Bozeman back for years to come.