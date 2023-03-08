7 free-agent interior offensive linemen the Panthers could sign in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Isaac Seumalo
The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line is arguably the NFL’s best unit. There was high-end talent at every position in 2022, including guard Isaac Seumalo.
A third-round pick in 2016, Seumalo has had an up-and-down career with multiple season-ending injuries. But he was able to stay healthy in 2022 and enjoyed a terrific campaign.
With an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 72.7, Seumalo ranked as the 10th-best guard in the league last season. This would be an aggressive move for the Carolina Panthers, but the financial commitment might prove too hefty.
Spotrac.com projects Seumalo’s market value at $12.1 million per year. If the Panthers are strictly looking for depth options, that would all but rule the former Oregon State Beaver out of contention. However, there is the possibility that Carolina wants to improve that guard position next to Ikem Ekwonu as well.
Aside from having his own injury concerns, there would also be plenty of competition in employing his services. Seumalo’s already been linked to the Indianapolis Colts and their new head coach Shane Steichen after their time together with the Eagles last season.
I wouldn’t expect this signing to come to fruition, but the Panthers would be remiss to entirely ignore his availability.