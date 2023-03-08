7 free-agent interior offensive linemen the Panthers could sign in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Dalton Risner
To call the Denver Broncos 2022 season a disappointment would be generous. High expectations were blown up early on and dysfunction ran rampant. Through the chaos, if you squinted and looked closely, Dalton Risner was still his consistent self at the guard position.
Only 27 years old, Risner was a second-round selection out of Kansas State in 2019 and has lived up to this billing. One area in which he holds so much value is his ability to stay on the field, only missing four games throughout his time in the league. That’s an appealing trait for the Carolina Panthers, who have both starting guards recovering from substantial injuries.
Where Risner really excels is in pass protection, earning a 72.6 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. This ranked him No. 21 in that regard, which isn’t bad by any stretch of the imagination.
That may not be enough of an improvement over Brady Christensen in itself, as he also excels in pass-pro over run blocking. But when coupled with his durability and consistency, he’s a candidate worth a look.
Worth a look and worth the estimated contract are different things, however. Risner’s market value is estimated to come in at around $9.5 million annually. That’s most likely a tad rich for a minimal starter upgrade and most definitely too rich for a depth player.