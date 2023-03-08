7 free-agent interior offensive linemen the Panthers could sign in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign David Edwards
David Edwards is a more realistic option, in my opinion, for the Carolina Panthers in free agency. He is not a bad player, by any means, but he’ll come with question marks after a long stint on the injured/reserve list due to a concussion.
The fourth-year player has spent his entire NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams. Despite being a later draft pick, Edwards has played in 53 games since 2019, starting 45 of them, including the Super Bowl LVI victory.
Edwards graded out as the 17th-best guard in 2020 and the 29th-best in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus. New offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will have familiarity with the lineman and his opinion would be valued when discussing the possibility of bringing the former Wisconsin Badger to the Panthers.
The Rams were most likely using an abundance of caution when they decided to shut Edwards down in 2022 following his concussion, but it’s still alarming. In a moment in time where the NFL is closely monitoring and committed to the prevention and treatment of head injuries, there will need to be extensive medical evaluations to determine the risk of any future ramifications.
Should he be cleared and given the green flag, his sturdy performances with the Rams, and his projected annual salary of just $2.5 million, could provide competition for a starting spot or a quality depth option at minimum.