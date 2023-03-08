7 free-agent interior offensive linemen the Panthers could sign in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Ethan Pocic
Ethan Pocic is another option like Garrett Bradbury. He’s less of a depth option than he is a Plan B should the Bradley Bozeman contract not happen.
Pocic was a member of the Cleveland Browns last season as their starting center in all 13 games he played. A second-round selection out of LSU in 2017 by the Seattle Seahawks, the veteran has the versatility to play guard or center but found his footing in the middle of the offensive line.
The 2022 campaign was his career-best prior to its early conclusion thanks to injury. This is a very common occurrence for Pocic, unfortunately.
Earning an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 79.0, Pocic ranked as the third-best center in the league. He also registered grades over 70 in both run and pass blocking.
Pocic has demonstrated nice technique and discipline throughout his career, accumulating only 14 penalties in 70 games played. In 819 offensive snaps in 2022, Pocic allowed just one sack and 10 total pressures.
His injury history is most likely the main contributor to Pocic not commanding the same contract as other top center options, with an estimated market value of $7.2 million annually. Should the Carolina Panthers find themselves looking externally to shore up the center position, he’s an intriguing candidate.