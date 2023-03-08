7 free-agent interior offensive linemen the Panthers could sign in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Nate Davis
A former third-round pick out of UNC Charlotte in 2019, Nate Davis enjoyed his personal best season in 2022 as a member of the Tennessee Titans. He is a mauler in the run game. It’s been the young player’s calling card up to this point of his career.
This past season, he showed some progression as a pass blocker as well. Davis earned a grade of 66.8 in 2022. Despite the improvement, the interior lineman was responsible for three sacks allowed and four penalties committed in just 682 offensive snaps.
The big 6-foot-3 and 315-pound guard can move well and finish blocks all the way to the whistle. The Titans have already experienced significant turnover on their offensive line this off-season with the departure of starting tackle Taylor Lewan, so Davis may be a priority for them to retain in hopes of not completely dismantling that unit.
With an estimated annual value of $7.4 million, Davis will not be short of suitors.
Regardless of whether the Carolina Panthers look into free-agent options or if they decide the draft may be the more economical and fruitful route, one thing remains the same. Adding quality depth and insurance to the offensive line should be a focus for the franchise to continue its upward momentum established last season.