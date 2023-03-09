3 reasons the Carolina Panthers must sign Tremaine Edmunds in 2023
The Carolina Panthers have a desperate need at linebacker, which could be solved by signing Tremaine Edmunds in 2023 free agency.
It’s been a long time since the Carolina Panthers had stable production from their middle linebackers. The position has been one of real strength for the organization throughout franchise history, but Luke Kuechly’s shock retirement remains sorely felt and must be addressed as a matter of urgency this offseason.
Finding a capable prospect from the college ranks is a genuine possibility. However, one name stands out above all else from the veteran players set to hit free agency next week.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Buffalo Bills look set to lose Tremaine Edmunds. This should put the Panthers on high alert, although the competition for his services is likely to be fierce considering his rapid emergence into one of the league’s best at the position.
With this in mind, here are three reasons why the Panthers must sign Edmunds in 2023.
Reason No. 1
Carolina Panthers’ situation with Shaq Thompson
The need for defensive second-level reinforcements could be even greater heading into free agency. Shaq Thompson’s current cap figure has to come down and if that means releasing the player to save around $13 million, it’s something the Carolina Panthers will seriously consider.
If this scenario becomes reality, Thompson leaves a significant hole on and off the field. Something that could be filled and perhaps even upgraded by Tremaine Edmunds long-term.