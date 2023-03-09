3 reasons the Carolina Panthers must sign Tremaine Edmunds in 2023
Carolina Panthers would get an ascending star
It seems like Tremaine Edmunds has been around forever. So the fact he’s still just 24 years old with five productive seasons under his belt is remarkable all things considered.
While the former first-round pick will be 25 years old by the time competitive action begins in 2023, this is still a long-term asset for the Carolina Panthers in a real position of need. Unlike those that followed the great Luke Kuechly over the last three years, Edmunds is ascending and could even improve further heading into his prime.
Again, the Panthers are unlikely to be the only team coveting Edmunds heavily. He’s gone over 100 tackles in each of his first five seasons as an NFL starter and emerged into a captaincy role with the Buffalo Bills despite his tender age.
Edmunds ticks every box and has the athletic tools to make a smooth adjustment into Ejiro Evero’s 3-4 base scheme. Acquiring the player won’t be cheap, which was recently highlighted by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, who projects the Virginia Tech product to secure the proverbial bag in the coming days.
Pelissero stated that Edmunds could get around $15 million per year if a bidding war commences. This sentiment was echoed by Spotrac, who predicted the player to command around $11 million annually on a four-year, $44.03 million deal.
Not cheap, obviously. But the Panthers wouldn’t have to worry bout the middle linebacker position for the foreseeable future if they landed Edmunds.