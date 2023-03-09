3 reasons the Carolina Panthers must sign Tremaine Edmunds in 2023
Carolina Panthers have ignored LB position for too long
Perhaps being so spoiled with elite-level linebackers throughout history left the Carolina Panthers a little complacent. Matt Rhule’s poor evaluation of pro talent didn’t help, and the departed head coach clearly underestimated the influence of Luke Kuechly on the team’s overall performance to his cost.
The Panthers have ignored the middle linebacker position for too long. They cannot move forward with cheap veterans down on their luck or mid-round draft picks – especially if defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero wants to bolster his own head coaching credentials in 2023.
Tremaine Edmunds changes all that in an instant. He is a two-time Pro Bowler that’s been around a winning franchise previously in the Buffalo Bills, who came of age from the moment former Panthers’ defensive guru Sean McDermott took over as head coach.
This experience and being young enough to take on coaching further make Edmunds the perfect fit in Carolina. Whether those in power have enough money and can convince him that this is a project worth joining is another matter.
Putting Edmunds within a linebacking corps that could also have Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu, and Jeremy Chinn in a 3-4 base next season comes with limitless potential.