4 Panthers who could tumble down depth chart after 2023 free agency
Which Carolina Panthers players could tumble down the depth chart if the right reinforcements come into the fold during free agency in 2023?
Free agency and the legal tampering period that precedes it are almost upon us. The Carolina Panthers have just a few short days to determine which players should stay or leave the organization, with those in power also looking to move money around in pursuit of putting themselves in a good position to attract veterans hitting the market.
Carolina deserves enormous credit for forming an exceptional coaching staff under Frank Reich. What’s important now is for general manager Scott Fitterer and other influential figures to make sure the playing side of things also gets the necessary upgrades before OTAs arrive.
All the talk is of incomings and the excitement that’s likely to follow. For those already on the roster, it’s a nervous wait before their own statuses are confirmed one way or another.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who could tumble down the depth chart after free agency.
Player No. 1
Keith Taylor Jr. – Carolina Panthers CB
After a less-than-stellar 2022 season, Keith Taylor Jr. could be among those demoted if the Carolina Panthers identify a cornerback in free agency. It’s a relatively young group overall with Donte Jackson on the shelf, so an experienced presence could do Ejiro Evero’s defense a tremendous amount of good from a performance and organizational standpoint.
Taylor could have a part to play if he bounces back. But some severe deficiencies reared their head last season after the one-time Washington standout impressed as a rookie.