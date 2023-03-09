4 Panthers who could tumble down depth chart after 2023 free agency
Yetur Gross-Matos – Carolina Panthers DL
Yetur Gross-Matos blew a significant opportunity in 2022. That’s the long and short of his current predicament with the Carolina Panthers.
When the Panthers let Haason Reddick walk in free agency last spring, the risk was obvious. But given how much Gross-Matos failed to fill the pass-rushing void opposite Brian Burns, the decision was nothing short of disastrous.
This leaves Carolina looking at alternatives this off-season. The 2023 NFL Draft is full of explosive talents that could potentially contribute immediately, but much will depend on how much capital needs to be sacrificed in a trade-up for a franchise quarterback before deciding on other needs.
The Panthers might also spend some resources on a veteran free agent with proven production. This experience could also help smooth the transition to Ejiro Evero’s 3-4 base scheme which is more pressure dependent than most.
Either way, the former second-round pick out of Penn State has some hard work ahead. The clean slate with a new coaching staff might help Gross-Matos, but he’ll need to prove himself quickly once preparations for the upcoming campaign ramp up later this year.
Otherwise, the future looks incredibly bleak heading into the final year of his deal.