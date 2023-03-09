4 Panthers who could tumble down depth chart after 2023 free agency
Matt Corral – Carolina Panthers QB
As it stands right now, Matt Corral is No. 1 on the quarterback depth chart. However, that is not going to be the case for much longer.
Corral is a victim of circumstance, in all honesty. The Carolina Panthers severely mismanaged his reps as a quarterback competition between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield took preference in training camp, which left the Ole Miss product working with the third or fourth-string units throughout the summer.
Not exactly the best way to develop a promising rookie. And suffering a season-ending foot injury before the campaign even began was a devastating blow to the third-round pick’s chances of involvement.
Had Corral stayed healthy, he’d have seen some legitimate action considering the quarterback complications endured by Carolina in 2022. As it turns out, a situation could emerge where he never plays a competitive snap for the Panthers.
Speculation continues to mount about trading up in the 2023 NFL Draft for a blue-chip rookie. Another distinct possibility is acquiring a short-term veteran to pick up the slack or provide a mentoring presence to any college recruit and Corral.
Corral will fight with all he has to force his way into Frank Reich’s plans. But there is no emotional attachment to this coaching staff – who weren’t around when he was drafted – so it represents a monumental challenge in Year 2 of his professional career.