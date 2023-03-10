3 concerning Carolina Panthers rumors heading into 2023 free agency
Carolina Panthers have an interest in Jimmy Garoppolo
It’s no secret that the Carolina Panthers are doing everything in their power to improve their quarterback options this offseason. They are widely anticipated to move up in the 2023 NFL Draft for their respect of choice, which is reportedly between Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, or Will Levis according to Will Kunkel of FOX Charlotte via the Panthers on Tap podcast.
This hasn’t stopped them from exploring every veteran avenue. Something that’s received a mixed reaction at best thanks in no small part to the failed moves throughout the Matt Rhule era.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers could also make a bid to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo. The former second-round pick’s time with the San Francisco 49ers is over and in addition to Carolina, the Houston Texans, and Las Vegas Raiders are expected to show interest.
Garoppolo’s previous relationship with Josh McDaniels should give Las Vegas the edge. There is also the significant financial outlay Carolina would need to secure the Eastern Illinois product’s services once he hits the market.
Grant Gordon from NFL.com highlighted the role Garoppolo might play for any of the three teams mentioned, who are all expected to identify a quarterback early in the 2023 NFL Draft.
"“The 31-year-old (Jimmy) Garoppolo, whose affability and presence has long been lauded by teammates and coaches, could fill that (mentor/bridge) role to aplomb. Last season, Garoppolo was 7-3 as a starter with 16 touchdowns to four interceptions and 2,437 yards in 11 games. That’s all but certainly his final tally with the 49ers.”"
The Panthers are covering every base before coming to a formal conclusion. But it would be a massive surprise if Garoppolo ended up under center in 2023.