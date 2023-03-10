4 worst free-agent signings under Panthers GM Scott Fitterer
What are the worst free-agent signings made by the Carolina Panthers since general manager Scott Fitterer joined the franchise?
General manager Scott Fitterer has the weight of the world on his shoulders. This is his third year with the Carolina Panthers and now that Matt Rhule is no longer around, he finally gets the final say on personnel matters after being severely restricted previously.
This brings around a heightened sense of optimism and the Panthers are currently exploring ways to make as much money as possible available to strengthen key positional groups. Others will have a leading say in discussions, but the buck stops with Fitterer for the first time since arriving from the Seattle Seahawks.
Although Rhule held almost absolute power during his dismal reign, Fitterer was complicit in some suspect signings if nothing else. But this is his chance to remove all doubts about his credentials when it comes to successfully molding an NFL roster.
Before we look ahead, here are the four worst signings of Fitterer’s time with the Panthers so far.
Worst Signing No. 1
Damien Wilson – Former Carolina Panthers LB
The Carolina Panthers just cannot seem to get things right at the middle linebacker position. Only when Shaq Thompson became their interior presence in 2022 did things improve, and he’s been around since the team’s last Super Bowl run in 2015.
Damien Wilson was the latest free-agent signing to blow up in Carolina’s face. He just couldn’t establish himself, faded further when Steve Wilks took charge and was released at the first possible opportunity this offseason.