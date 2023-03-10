4 worst free-agent signings under Panthers GM Scott Fitterer
Cam Erving – Carolina Panthers OL
Much like the situation with Pat Elflein, the Carolina Panthers snapped up Cam Erving almost immediately in 2021 free agency. Another strange move from a team that was in desperate need of stability across their offensive line.
Erving was well on his way to draft-bust status before joining the Panthers. The former first-round selection failed to maximize his outstanding physical traits coming out of Florida State, so the contract he got from Carolina’s brass was nothing short of remarkable considering his production.
The veteran got one final opportunity to prove himself as a productive edge protector. Carolina placed him at left tackle immediately, but it was clear from very early on that this was going to be an absolute disaster.
Carolina drafted Ikem Ekwonu and the rest is history. But to Erving’s credit, he didn’t sulk following a demotion many anticipated with no real way to get out of his contract before it came to an end.
Erving adopted the role of mentor and locker room leader extremely well. Something that could see the player return in a similar capacity providing the money is much more reasonable.
Considering what Scott Fitterer, Matt Rhule, and other expected Erving to be, it was a major lapse in judgment. Hopefully, the general manager can be a lot shrewder in his decisions with the final say in 2023.