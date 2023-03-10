5 free-agent cornerbacks the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023
Which free-agent cornerbacks could the Carolina Panthers potentially sign to boost a secondary lacking effective depth in 2023?
All the talk is currently centered on what the Carolina Panthers are going to do at the quarterback position. However, there are many other needs that need to be fixed before the team begins ramping up preparations for the 2023 campaign.
The cornerback room was considered one of strength heading into 2022. Unfortunately, that is not the case as things stand right now.
Jaycee Horn looks like a shutdown player the Panthers can rely on long-term. But Donte Jackson’s injury leaves them severely short of reliable options unless C.J. Henderson and Keith Tayor Jr. make major strides under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
Going down the veteran route should be considered despite some intriguing prospects emerging from the college ranks. With this in mind, here are five free-agent cornerbacks the Panthers could sign in 2023.
Cornerback No. 1
Carolina Panthers could sign Jonathan Jones
Ejiro Evero plans to implement a lot of nickel packages as part of his 3-4 base defense. The Carolina Panthers don’t have enough across their secondary to make this successful, which is exactly why signing a veteran should be discussed.
If Jonathan Jones hits the market, then the Panthers should examine the possibility. The player thrived as a slot specialist during his time with the New England Patriots and seems like a solid scheme fit thanks to his impressive capabilities in run support.