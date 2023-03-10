5 free-agent cornerbacks the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Tre Flowers
Adding more physicality to the cornerback room would be welcome. This is the way that the modern-day NFL is going and the Carolina Panthers are a little lightweight in this regard despite having Jaycee Horn to call upon.
Keith Taylor Jr. has above-average size, but his limitations are obvious. Therefore, the Panthers must find someone with enough physicality to get wide receivers off their routes and make tackles count along the way.
Carolina could identify a college prospect that can help with the right measurables. But looking at someone like Tre Flowers is something that wouldn’t hurt given his improved recent fortunes.
Flowers was a key rotational piece for the Cincinnati Bengals last season and more than held his own. His 78.9 passer rating when targeted was the best number of his recent efforts by a considerable margin and considering how much others could command on the market, this represents a decent option that is unlikely to cost the earth.
The former fifth-round pick has the height and speed to line up almost anywhere in the secondary with minimal fuss. This versatility will go down well within Ejiro Evero’s system and especially if the defensive coordinator plans to have Jeremy Chinn roam the field in an instinctive way that puts the player in the best possible positions to thrive.