5 free-agent cornerbacks the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Cameron Sutton
Another eye-catching option that’s on the lookout for a new deal is Cameron Sutton. Whether he’ll be allowed to test free agency by the Pittsburgh Steelers is debatable, but time is ticking after the team didn’t place the defensive back under their franchise tag.
Sutton offers something a little different and is only getting better heading into his prime. He was masterful in coverage more often than not in 2022, giving up just 47.9 percent of targets and a measly 65.3 passer rating when targeted ahead of a potentially big payday this spring.
The Steelers aren’t in the habit of letting ascending players walk for nothing. Mike Tomlin was gushing in his praise of the player for his contribution last season, but the NFL is a business above all else and if the demands are too high, a situation could emerge where Sutton is moved on by his current employers.
This ticks a lot of boxes for the Carolina Panthers. Sutton is highly aggressive, and athletic, boasting the football IQ to thrive in whatever system he chooses.
According to Spotrac, the one-time Tennesse star is set to command an annual salary of $7.6 million on a three-year, $22.91 million deal. This is something the Panthers could easily afford and if that’s all it takes to get Sutton on board, those in power would be foolish not to pursue such a chance.