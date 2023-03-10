5 free-agent cornerbacks the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Jamel Dean
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set for a period of transition in the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement. To say this can benefit the Carolina Panthers would be a massive understatement.
The Panthers and new head coach Frank Reich have a legitimate shot at winning the NFC South next season if they get their own house in order. If they could poach arguably Tampa Bay’s best cornerback for good measure, it would help exponentially.
Jamel Dean didn’t get the franchise tag and could gain substantial interest when the legal tampering period begins. He comes with long-term upside at 26 years old and despite taking on some significant responsibilities from the moment he was drafted, hasn’t looked overwhelmed in the slightest.
There is a nasty streak to Dean’s game that’s hard not to love. He has the size and length to make things difficult for wide receivers and if the Panthers got him on board, his outside tandem with Jaycee Horn would be among the league’s best in no time at all.
Convincing Dean to leave the Buccaneers and remain in the division might be a tough sell. But the potential for growth working alongside DeAngelo Hall and the money Carolina might offer is likely to make him think twice if this scenario came to fruition.