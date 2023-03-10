5 free-agent cornerbacks the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign James Bradberry
Wouldn’t this be a turn-up for the books?
It’s been a rollercoaster ride for James Bradberry since the Carolina Panthers let him walk in 2020. He signed a big-money deal with the New York Giants but lasted just two seasons before being released, which left his career prospects hanging in the balance despite the obvious talent.
Bradberry signed a short-term deal with the Philadelphia Eagles and excelled. He was a lockdown outside coverage presence en route to a convincing NFC Conference championship and the player’s partnership with Darius Slay was arguably the NFL’s most prolific in 2022.
This puts Bradberry in a strong position heading into this year’s free-agent frenzy. And according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Eagles cannot do much to keep some of their top stars around thanks in no small part to Jalen Hurts’ upcoming extension.
If the former second-round pick came full circle and re-joined Carolina, it would be a sensational story. There might be some bad blood considering he was let go initially, but it’s also worth remembering none of that regime is currently around to complicate matters.
Bradberry won’t be playing for cheap this time around. So if the Panthers identify him as a player of interest, it’s going to cost them a lot with numerous others also set to throw their hat in the ring.