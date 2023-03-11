4 huge winners from the Carolina Panthers trade up to No. 1 overall
Frank Reich – Carolina Panthers HC
The impression made by Frank Reich since becoming Carolina Panthers head coach has been notable. His tireless work to form an elite coaching staff laid the foundations for a profitable future and he now has the perfect opportunity to get the quarterback position solved once and for all.
Reich was burned by veterans over his final two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz failed to meet objectives, which eventually cost the respected figure his job as Jim Irsay laughably went with Jeff Saturday instead.
The Panthers are no stranger to failed moves at football’s most important position thanks to the Matt Rhule era. Therefore, this was the only route Carolina could take in pursuit of sustainable success.
Reich seemed happy with any of the top-four options when texting with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. But according to Joe Person of The Athletic, many around the league believe C.J. Stroud will be Carolina’s guy.
"“Excited about this group of young QBs. We think they all have strengths that make them unique and worthy of #1 pick. We have a little over a month to confirm which is the right one for our team.”"
This trade allows Reich to start from scratch. To mold his signal-caller of the future within a scheme that looks tailor-made to bring the best out of any prospect that comes into the fold.
It just better be the right guy.