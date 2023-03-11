4 huge winners from the Carolina Panthers trade up to No. 1 overall
Carolina Panthers chosen QB
Which quarterback prospect the Carolina Panthers pick has yet to be determined. But this is a fantastic situation for any rookie signal-caller despite the lack of reliable weapons in the passing game currently.
That will be addressed as a matter of urgency by those in power before and during the 2023 NFL Draft. But thanks to Carolina’s new and improved coaching staff, this is a tremendous fit for any first-year-pro to learn their craft.
Frank Reich, Jim Caldwell, Thomas Brown, and Josh McCown will all play a significant role in the early development of whichever signal-caller joins the Panthers. So there will be no excuses not to immediately thrive behind a stout offensive line and a running game that proved there is life without Christian McCaffrey last season.
One suspects it could be Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. However, there is some ongoing buzz surrounding Anthony Richardson and Will Levis looks like the sort of quarterback Reich normally goes for based on history.
A fascinating offseason got even more so for Panthers fans heading into the weekend. And make no mistake, the rookie chosen will be in the perfect situation working alongside proven talent developers and coaches with legitimate NFL experience.