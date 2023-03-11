4 major observations from the Panthers bombshell move to No. 1 pick
It’s done.
The Carolina Panthers have reportedly struck a deal with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Ryan Poles asked for a steep price as expected, but those in power now have the pick of quarterback prospects as they look to mold a contender under Frank Reich.
This was an absolute bombshell in no uncertain terms. The Panthers were crying out for a long-term presence under center after so much mismanagement under Matt Rhule, but the hard work starts now for those in power as they aim to make the correct choice from the premier spot above all.
With this in mind, here are four major observations from the Panthers’ sensational surge up to No. 1 overall. A move that sent shockwaves across the entire league on Friday evening.
Major Observation No. 1
Carolina Panthers paid the cost of doing business
The Carolina Panthers could not sit on their hands and wait for things to develop in front of them. They were willing to pay the cost of doing business and got ahead of the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons for the pick of the quarterback litter.
However, the compensation was eye-watering and included a fan favorite for good measure.
- No. 9 overall (2023)
- No. 61 overall (2023)
- First-round pick (2024)
- Second-round pick (2025)
- D.J. Moore
While this has caused heated debate among the fans, Carolina achieved their main objective of the offseason. And in acting before others, they now have the best possible chance of finally finding a worthy successor to Cam Newton.