4 major observations from the Panthers bombshell move to No. 1 pick
Carolina Panthers better be right
General manager Scott Fitterer hasn’t hidden his desire to draft and develop a quarterback. This was ignored by previous head coach Matt Rhule, who had the final say on personnel decisions and became stubborn beyond measure in pursuit of getting his own way.
This severely held the Carolina Panthers back through suspect free-agent signings and failed trades for veterans down on their luck. Something Fitterer altered at the first possible opportunity with the boldest move imaginable to get to the front of the 2023 NFL Draft queue.
It’s the first part. But the Panthers have to be right in whatever signal-caller they choose to become their new face of the franchise.
And make no mistake, Fitterer knows this better than anybody.
"“You gotta be aggressive. If you have a guy you have conviction on, go get him. You don’t wanna be reckless. But you wanna look to see what’s been done in the past, and if you have to give up some assets to go get him. I hope we’re not picking in the top 10 again, so it’s gonna be a lot more if you’re in 22 or something else at that point. This might be a year to do some things like that.”"
One suspects it will probably be between C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. But for the Panthers to make this move, they must have a general consensus about who their guy is.
And it must be correct.