3 players the Carolina Panthers shouldn’t give up on in 2023
Shi Smith – Carolina Panthers WR
There was a lot to like about Terrace Marshall Jr.’s evolution into a valuable contributor once Matt Rhule departed the Carolina Panthers. But the jury is still out on his fellow wide receiver Shi Smith heading into a crucial third season in 2023.
Smith has the athleticism and speed to make a real difference. Things haven’t clicked fully yet, but the presence of Frank Reich and superior coaching across the board could lead to better fortunes for the former sixth-round selection.
The South Carolina product was targeted 41 times last season, bringing in 22 receptions for 296 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Smith has to improve his ability to secure contested catches and the player could also benefit from getting a little stronger to cope with press situations out of the slot.
Again, it would be a surprise if the Panthers didn’t add to their wide receiver room in some capacity this offseason. But the prospect of further involvement for Smith cannot be ruled out entirely, either.
Getting the player in motion and the football into his hands quickly should be considered. Smith’s at his best with opportunities to create yards after the catch, which is something Reich and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will be working hard to achieve.