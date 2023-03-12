3 players the Carolina Panthers shouldn’t give up on in 2023
Yetur Gross-Matos – Carolina Panthers DL
This would be a tough sell to most who watched Yetur Gross-Matos in 2022. The defensive end failed to capitalize on a big opportunity to start alongside Brian Burns, which placed the decision to let Haason Reddick walk in free agency firmly under the microscope.
Gross-Matos produced just 2.5 sacks from 73 percent of defensive snaps last season. Not exactly what the Carolina Panthers had in mind, but all hope is not lost just yet.
The former second-round pick is heading into a contract year, which normally brings about an increased sense of urgency. Carolina also has a progressive young defensive coordinator leading the charge in Ejiro Evero, who deploys a 3-4 base scheme that changes frequently and can play to Gross-Matos’ strengths.
For all his faults in pass-rushing situations, Gross-Matos is an assured tackler and did improve against the run last time around. This could work as a rotational 3-4 defensive end or even at the second level depending on the situation.
Obviously, the Panthers drafted Gross-Matos at No. 39 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft to be a productive starter long-term. That doesn’t look like it’s going to happen based on his overall efforts last season, but building up confidence with an improved staff could result in a key depth chart role moving forward.