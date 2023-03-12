5 free agents Panthers don’t want to see join NFC South rivals in 2023
Carolina Panthers don’t want to see Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson is one of the best dual threats in the NF. If one of the Atlanta Falcons or Tampa Bay Buccaneers is able to get him, it would be catastrophic to the Carolina Panthers and their future hopes.
Recently having the non-exclusive franchise tag placed on him, the Baltimore Ravens would receive two first-round picks if they don’t match any offer given to the 2018 NFL MVP. But those mean little in comparison to what Jackson has the potential to bring.
The former Heisman Trophy winner is young and has something to prove despite how good he has been in his career. Going from one of the toughest divisions in the NFL to one of the weakest is a sign that Jackson could dominate the NFC South for the next decade.
The Ravens did little to supply Jackson with legitimate threats at wide receiver. If he were to go to either Atlanta or Tampa Bay, he would be working with a lot more talent and support.
Imagine the level he can achieve with Mike Evans or Drake London as his top target. It is a scary thought to those within the Panthers organization.
If that becomes a reality, Carolina is in a lot of trouble.
After Tom Brady’s retirement, Carolina looked to be the odds-on favorite to win the NFC South in 2023. But Derek Carr’s signing with the New Orleans Saints makes the division stronger, and if Jackson also joins, the Panthers would be up against it despite the promise of someone like Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud becoming their No. 1 pick.