7 free-agent tight ends the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Mike Gesicki
Mike Gesicki is an absolute receiving first tight end. He wouldn’t necessarily excel in the run-blocking aspect but would play a big role in the passing game.
The Carolina Panthers seem like a pretty solid fit since they already have two solid blocking tight ends on the roster. This would allow Gesicki to focus primarily on making a difference in catching the football.
In 2022, Gesicki tallied 32 receptions with 362 receiving yards and five touchdowns. With a frame of 6-foot-6 and 247 pounds, he won’t be cheap on the books as his estimated value according to Spotrac is $8.2 million per year.
Another plus for Gesicki is that he’s been quite durable in his first five seasons only missing one game in his career. This is a definite positive that the Panthers and their new rookie signal-caller could depend upon in key moments.
The Panthers’ new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown was quoted in his introductory press conference saying he wants players that play physically at all positions. Gesicki doesn’t quite fit that mold, which could see the organization go in a different direction.
However, Gesicki would help the offense immediately in 2023. And if the money is right, they should definitely consider the prospect.