7 free-agent tight ends the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023

Carolina Panthers could sign Robert Tonyan
Robert Tonyan tore his ACL during the 2021 season and his lack of production last time around could be attributed to that complication. His numbers dropped considerably, tallying 53 receptions for 470 receiving yards and two touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers missed the postseason.
Tonyan came onto the scene as an undrafted free agent in 2017, eventually landing with the Packers. He had a breakout campaign in 2020 with 11 touchdowns, becoming one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets along the way.
Despite this dip in form, Tonyan is only 28 years old and can still be a key part of an offense. If the Carolina Panthers acquired him, he’d be the best pass-catching tight end on the team by a considerable margin.
According to Spotrac, Tonyan is projected to receive $5 million on a one-year contract. If he gets back to his 2020 form, he could be a great red zone target and more for Carolina.
Whether Tonyan would want to join Rodgers if the legendary signal-caller ends up with the New York Jets is up for debate. But this prove-it deal is the best he can probably hope for based on his performance levels last season.
If he shines in 2023, then Tonyan can demand a heftier contract when it’s time for negotiations to begin next year.