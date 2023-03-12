7 free-agent tight ends the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Austin Hooper
Austin Hooper is a familiar player for Carolina Panthers fans. His best years so far in his NFL career have come while playing for the Atlanta Falcons before journeying around various teams.
Most recently Hooper played with the Tennessee Titans in 2022 where he recorded 41 receptions with 444 receiving yards and two touchdowns. This was the lowest-scoring production in one season during his career to date.
Hooper isn’t just a pass-catching tight end. He can produce some solid blocking in the run game when needed.
Like some other tight ends in this article, Hooper is 28 years old and can still be a relevant option for a team’s offense. And his three-down ability could tempt the Panthers if the money works for all parties.
According to Spotrac, Hooper is projected to receive a contract of $13.4 million over two years, which represents an annual salary of $6.7 million. Providing the player gets up to speed quickly with Frank Reich’s offense and stays clear of injuries, it could be money well spent.
There is a level of risk attached to this particular move. Hopper might be on a downward trajectory based on the last two seasons, so this isn’t guaranteed to shift the needle for Carolina.