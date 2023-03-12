7 free-agent tight ends the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Eric Ebron
Eric Ebron is in an interesting situation with the Carolina Panthers.
Last season during training camp, Ebron quoted a tweet from Joe Person of The Athletic outlining his desire to join the ranks. Something he reiterated when locking onto a tweet from The Riot Report about John Lilly becoming their new tight ends coach.
Lilly comes to the Panthers from the University of North Carolina, which is Ebron’s alma mater. Whether this is something that tips the scales in his favor is another matter.
Ebron also played for and had the best season of his career under Frank Reich when they were together on the Indianapolis Colts. In that campaign, he recorded 66 receptions for 750 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.
While the veteran is clearly interested in the Panthers and has plenty of ties to the team at this point in time, it might be a non-starter compared to other targets.
Ebron would be 30 years old by the time the season starts and hasn’t played an NFL snap since the 2021 season. So even if he was signed, there would be no guarantees of a substantial role or even making the 53-man roster.