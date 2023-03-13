3 big losers from the Carolina Panthers trade to No. 1 overall in 2023
Matt Corral – Carolina Panthers QB
The Carolina Panthers thought enough of Matt Corral to trade up to No. 94 overall and secure his services in 2022. However, those coaches who were so high on the quarterback coming out of Ole Miss are no longer around.
Frank Reich, Josh McCown, and others clearly had different thought processes regarding Corral. Missing his entire rookie campaign through a serious foot fracture complicated matters further, so the new regime just couldn’t bank on his capabilities when an opportunity like this presented itself.
That’s not to say Corral couldn’t be of use. But this will probably be as a backup option or potential trade bait depending on how he adjusts during the preseason.
Corral will fight hard for further involvement. However, the Panthers didn’t surge into the No. 1 overall position next month to not take a franchise quarterback and do whatever it takes to make this bold trade a success.
Again, this is the nature of the business. Something that Corral is finding out to his cost and with the promise of a veteran signal-caller also coming into the fold, a situation could emerge where he’s relegated to No. 3 on the depth chart unless major strides are made.
This coaching staff has no emotional attachment to Corral. Neither does Scott Fitterer, who didn’t have the final say on personnel when the player became their third-round pick.