3 major overreactions following the Panthers trade for No. 1 pick
Carolina Panthers must go all in over the next two seasons
Having a quarterback under their rookie contract allows teams to be aggressive in free agency. With a lot of cap space becoming available in 2024, the Carolina Panthers have the chance to go all-in over the next two seasons.
David Tepper has shown that he is willing to push forward no matter what costs come. So the pressure is on the entire front office to build a contender within a few years.
But patience must come first.
Spending a lot of money in free agency may work, but it also handicaps a team to those contracts. And after the trade to acquire the No. 1 overall selection, the Panthers do not have a first-rounder next year, and they do not have a second-rounder in the next two years.
Scott Fitterer must continue to be savvy in free agency and within the trade market. And he has to trust the core pieces before making dastardly moves to contend with their new franchise quarterback right away, especially with how the team played down the stretch of 2022 with limitations under center.
The players on the roster proved they have what it takes to build something serious in Carolina. But what comes next is immensely important.
The Panthers can be aggressive, and they should try to build up a playoff-caliber roster within a couple of years. However, Fitterer cannot be careless with his moves after trading up to be at the top of the draft this year.
Carolina cannot afford any setbacks with their draft capital or cap space.