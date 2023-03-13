3 trades the Carolina Panthers could make to help rookie QB in 2023
Carolina Panthers could trade for DeAndre Hopkins
If you want to ease the transition of a rookie quarterback moving from college to the NFL, adding a five-time All-Pro wide receiver will certainly do that. The Arizona Cardinals have made little secret of their desire to move DeAndre Hopkins as new general manager Monti Ossenfort takes stock and plans for the future.
Since entering the league, Hopkins has amassed a monster 11,298 receiving yards and 71 touchdowns despite struggling with injuries since his move to Arizona. When healthy, he arguably remains a top-five receiver in the league.
The Cardinals have expressed their desire to acquire a “premium day two pick” for the player. With the Carolina Panthers holding the No. 39 overall selection, they could be tempted to call Arizona in pursuit of getting a potentially cut-price deal.
Hopkins also has a lot of connections to both the Carolinas and the Panthers organization. Wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson worked with the player in Arizona over the last two seasons, and Adrian Wilson had previously been part of the Cardinals’ front office after a stellar playing career with the franchise.
Hopkins was also born in South Carolina, attending high school in the town of Central South Carolina before spending three seasons with Dabo Sweeney and the Clemson Tigers. Could a homecoming be on the cards?