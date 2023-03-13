3 trades the Carolina Panthers could make to help rookie QB in 2023
Carolina Panthers could trade for Courtland Sutton
Could a cryptic tweet from Courtland Sutton open the door for the Carolina Panthers to make a move on the former second-round pick?
There weren’t many teams with a worse offense than Carolina in 2022, but one of those was certainly the Denver Broncos. After bringing in Russell Wilson with a blockbuster trade last offseason, the move did not pay off and Nathaniel Hackett paid with his job.
Following a 5-12 record, the Broncos may be looking to recoup some assets lost in the Wilson trade with the team potentially shopping both Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. The wide receiver-needy Panthers should certainly be in the market for at least one if they become available.
Sutton’s cryptic tweet on Friday night intensified talk that he wouldn’t be spending the 2023 season in Denver. The Pro Bowler has suffered from below-par quarterback play since entering the league, but he still posted an impressive 64 receptions for 829 receiving yards in 2022 despite playing in the league’s worst offense.
At 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, Sutton is a big-bodied receiver with safe hands who is a bonafide No. 1. He could be tempted to Carolina with the prospect of him pairing with a potential franchise quarterback.
With the Broncos apparently shopping the player and Sutton making his feelings clear on social media, the Panthers may be able to get him for bargain-level compensation.