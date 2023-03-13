3 trades the Carolina Panthers could make to help rookie QB in 2023
Carolina Panthers could trade for Allen Robinson
Another team looking to recoup assets is the Los Angeles Rams. After the infamous “F them picks” which led them to a Super Bowl in 2021, what followed was a 5-12 season plagued with injuries and leaving those in power staring at a mini-rebuild.
One player reportedly on the trade block is Allen Robinson, with the Rams even willing to pay some of his $15.25 million in order to facilitate a move. The wideout led the league in touchdowns during the 2015 campaign but struggled after his trade to Los Angeles as their offense struggled.
However, according to Next Gen Stats and ESPN’s open score ranking, Robinson had a rating of 65 which was tied for 24th in the league above names like DeAndre Hopkins, Devonta Smith, and Keenan Allen. Showing that his indifferent form on the Rams may not all be on the player.
Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, who covers the Rams, named the Carolina Panthers as a potential landing spot for Robinson and hinted they could be a team for the veteran and Van Jefferson, whose father is the wide receivers coach in Carolina.
If the Panthers could add one or both of these Rams wide receivers, that could go a long way to help an incoming rookie quarterback. But regardless of which way they go, it’s absolutely imperative that additional reinforcements are acquired before OTAs begin.