5 pros and cons of the Carolina Panthers trade for No.1 overall pick
Carolina Panthers lose the leadership and productivity of D.J. Moore
From a sentimental standpoint, it’s clear what D.J. Moore means to the Carolina Panthers and the fanbase. The wide receiver was a first-round pick in 2018 out of Maryland, and from the moment he stepped onto an NFL field, he was the team’s No. 1.
His first career reception went for a 51-yard touchdown. You could just feel that he was meant to be a Panther.
Moore was a reliable target for the revolving door of quarterbacks throughout his tenure in Carolina. No matter if it was the former NFL MVP throwing to him, or one of the more recent recycling initiatives the Panthers attempted to spearhead – Moore produced.
Aside from the emotional attachment, that on-field production will be missed. Especially when considering the pressure that will already be on a rookie quarterback’s shoulders.
Moore could roll out of bed and give you 60+ receptions and 1,100 receiving yards for four touchdowns. Carolina will now be asking for supporting role players like Terrace Marshall Jr. to step up their production and consistency.
The departure of Moore will put an emphasis on signing a veteran wide receiver through free agency, one would assume. Carolina may have already been looking for an experienced complementary wideout, as we outlined previously, but now they may need to allocate more funds to sign a bigger impact player to stabilize the receiving group.