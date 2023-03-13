5 pros and cons of the Carolina Panthers trade for No.1 overall pick
Losing future picks could prove costly for the Carolina Panthers
This is an obvious con, as draft capital is extremely valuable when building a successful football team. The higher the pick, the better probability of landing a top-tier player – at least, that’s the idea of it.
So when you trade away future early-round picks, specifically first and second-rounders, you’re trading away the probability of acquiring top-end, budget-friendly talent through the draft.
The Carolina Panthers have enjoyed nice success in recent years with their first-round draft selections. Therefore, this is a major call to make for good or bad.
The big risk and concern with trading multiple future assets for one singular player is that if he doesn’t develop into the long-term answer, you’re potentially setting the team back multiple years.
That doesn’t mean you can’t land impact players if you don’t have a first-round draft pick. It simply puts more pressure on the scouting department and front office to perform their jobs at a high level.
But to be clear, if you’re drafting a quarterback in the top portion of the draft, let alone trading up to do so, you’re making that move with the hope and intention of not finding yourself in the higher echelons for the foreseeable future. When you feel so strongly about that signal-caller, you should expect to be in the postseason and to be fighting for championships sooner than later.