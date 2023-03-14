3 critical ways the Carolina Panthers failed WR D.J. Moore
Carolina Panthers never stabilized the QB position
D.J. Moore was drafted in 2018 with the idea that he’d become a top target for quarterback Cam Newton. He would join an offense that featured Greg Olsen, Christian McCaffery, and do-it-all wide receiver Curtis Samuel, which was a lot of firepower.
The Carolina Panthers started 6-2 in 2018 and looked prime for a playoff berth. That is until Newton was torpedoed in the shoulder by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt in a Thursday Night Football game.
Despite an obvious effect on his throwing capability, Newton played through the injury until being “shut down” in Week 15. The former NFL MVP returned in 2019, but only played two games before getting injured again, effectively ending his career in Carolina.
Since then, Moore has had to catch passes from Kyle Allen, Tyler Heinicke, Garret Gilbert, Will Grier, Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Sam Darnold, Newton, Baker Mayfield, and Jacob Eason. This is nothing short of a travesty.
This is a laughably depressing amount of turnover at the quarterback position.
Within the best offenses, there is typically a chemistry between the wide receivers and their quarterback that grows over time. The Panthers failed Moore by never affording him the chance to build this with a consistent starting option under center.