5 free-agent wide receivers for Panthers to replace D.J. Moore in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Odell Beckham Jr.
- 2021 season stats (missed all of 2022): 14 games, 44 receptions, 537 receiving yards, and 5 touchdowns.
There are few wide receivers in the last decade that have been as polarizing and prolific as Odell Beckham Jr. Injuries and abysmal quarterbacking have derailed his career the past few seasons, including missing all of 2022. But make no mistake, he can still get it done.
Beckham is a special player. The player’s speed, route running, and ability to make extraordinary catches put him on track to finish his career as one of the best wide receiver talents the league has ever seen.
The last game Beckham played was Super Bowl LVI and he absolutely lit it up with two catches, 52 receiving yards, and a touchdown before tearing his ACL midway through the second quarter. Many believe if he had finished the game, there was a great chance the wideout would’ve earned himself a Super Bowl MVP award.
The hold-up from signing a player of Beckham’s prowess is, of course, his injury history. The last two seasons the LSU product has played have been cut short by ACL tears, which is a concern for the Carolina Panthers if they are thinking about signing him.
However, if he can prove that he is healthy and ready to go, Carolina should be the perfect landing spot. Whether those in power have enough spare finances to make Beckham an offer he’d consider is the big question.