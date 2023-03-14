5 free-agent wide receivers for Panthers to replace D.J. Moore in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Mecole Hardman
- 2022 season stats: 8 games, 25 receptions, 297 receiving yards, and 6 total touchdowns.
Fresh off two Super Bowl rings during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Mecole Hardman is looking for an expanded role on a new team. There may be no better place for the former Georgia Bulldog than the Carolina Panthers.
Having spent four years behind the likes of Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and Juju Smith-Schuster, Hardman is ready for a shot at potentially becoming a No. 1 wideout. Something the player looks more than capable of accomplishing if there are no further complications on the injury front.
Hardman can be an electric player on his own, posting a career-high six touchdowns from scrimmage following the absence of Hill in just eight games. He even adds value to a team as a returner, being named second-team All-Pro during his rookie season.
The match between the Panthers and Hardman couldn’t be better. Carolina needs a speedy playmaker and the free-agent pass-catcher needs a place where he can finally emerge as a top option.
Obviously, there won’t be Patrick Mahomes under center for the Panthers. But if they get their college quarterback right from No. 1 overall, it would be a surprise if the pair didn’t hit it off in this scenario.